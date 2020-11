Shakespeare and Company | Το θρυλικό βιβλιοπωλείο του Παρισιού "έρχεται" σε εσάς

Shakespeare and Company is a community of readers and writers, drawn together from around the world. As so many of you can't come to us at the moment, we’re bringing the bookshop to you. Today we launch "Friends of Shakespeare and Company," a one-year membership to support the shop, financially and spiritually.⠀ ⠀ Membership starts at 45€ for the year. Along with our eternal gratitude, we’ll deliver—four times a year, straight to your inbox—a bit of the bookshop, made exclusively for members. To give a taste: this might include a reading from a celebrated author, a short story read by a book-loving actor, and new work from a leading poet. You can find out more on our website (link in bio).⠀ ⠀ **As a bonus: Dave Eggers and Neil Gaiman have come forward with an incredible gesture of support. If you join at the 500€ level by November 15, you’ll be mailed a portrait sketch of yourself (or a loved one) by Dave or a hand-drawn doodle by Neil!**⠀ ⠀ We are truly excited to embark on this new chapter at the bookshop with all of you!⠀ ⠀ 💛♥️💛♥️ ⠀ #paris #books #shakespeareandcompany #shakespeareandco #supportindiebookshops⠀

