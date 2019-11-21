Grammy Awards 2020 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τη γιορτή της μουσικής έχει αρχίσει, καθώς ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Grammy 2020. Η παρουσιάστρια της βραδιάς, Alicia Keys, ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες που επιλέχθηκαν μέσω live stream, με τη βοήθεια των Gayle King και Bebe Rexha του This Morning (CBS).
Lizzo και Billie Eilish κυριαρχούν στις φετινές υποψηφιότητες, έχοντας η καθεμία οκτώ και επτά αντίστοιχα. Ο Lil Nas X βρίσκεται υποψήφιος στην κατηγορία Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς, κάνοντας το ντεμπούτο του με το 7. Τα Grammy Awards 2020 θα διεξαχθούν στις 26 Ιανουαρίου.
Album of the Year
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
"Hey Ma,” Bon Iver
"Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
"7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
"Hard Place,” H.E.R.
"Talk,” Khalid
"Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
"Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
Song of the Year
"Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R., and Rodney Jerkins (H.E.R.)
"Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff (Lana Del Rey)
"Lover,” Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
"Someone You Love,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman (Lewis Capaldo)
"Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Lil Nas X
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit,” Beyoncé
"Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
"7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House
"Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road” (remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Rap Performance
"Middle Child,” J. Cole
"Suge,” DaBaby
"Down Bad,” Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
"Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby and Gunna
"Panini,” Lil Nas X
"Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott