Grammy Awards 2020 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τη γιορτή της μουσικής έχει αρχίσει, καθώς ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Grammy 2020. Η παρουσιάστρια της βραδιάς, Alicia Keys, ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες που επιλέχθηκαν μέσω live stream, με τη βοήθεια των Gayle King και Bebe Rexha του This Morning (CBS).

Lizzo και Billie Eilish κυριαρχούν στις φετινές υποψηφιότητες, έχοντας η καθεμία οκτώ και επτά αντίστοιχα. Ο Lil Nas X βρίσκεται υποψήφιος στην κατηγορία Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς, κάνοντας το ντεμπούτο του με το 7. Τα Grammy Awards 2020 θα διεξαχθούν στις 26 Ιανουαρίου.

Album of the Year

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

"Hey Ma,” Bon Iver

"Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

"7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

"Hard Place,” H.E.R.

"Talk,” Khalid

"Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

"Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

Song of the Year

"Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R., and Rodney Jerkins (H.E.R.)

"Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff (Lana Del Rey)

"Lover,” Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

"Someone You Love,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman (Lewis Capaldo)

"Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Lil Nas X

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit,” Beyoncé

"Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

"7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road” (remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Rap Performance

"Middle Child,” J. Cole

"Suge,” DaBaby

"Down Bad,” Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

"Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

"Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

"Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby and Gunna

"Panini,” Lil Nas X

"Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott