Χριστουγεννιάτικη διακόσμηση: 5 hacks που ευχόμαστε να ξέραμε νωρίτερα

Η χριστουγεννιάτικη διακόσμηση είναι μία μαγική εμπειρία μόνο μέσα από τον κινηματογράφο. Τα δέντρα μοιάζουν πάντα τέλεια στολισμένα, τα φωτάκια αναβοσμήνουν ρυθμικά και τα διακοσμητικά έχουν τη σωστή θέση στο χώρο. Στην πραγματικότητα, η περίοδος πριν από τα Χριστούγεννα έχει φορτωμένο πρόγραμμα και υποχρεώσεις και έτσι η διαδικασία του στολισμού μοιάζει κάποιες φορές με μία ακόμη εκκρεμότητα. Όταν μας συμβαίνει αυτό, είναι ώρα να αναζητήσουμε εύκολους τρόπους για να πετύχουμε το αποτέλεσμα που θέλουμε με τον λιγότερο δυνατό κόπο. Παρακάτω συγκεντρώσαμε από το TikTok πέντε hacks που ευχόμαστε να ξέραμε νωρίτερα.
Γιρλάντα σε κουρτινόξυλο
@thekwendyhome Here’s a Christmas decorating hack for you! Damage free garland hanging with a shower curtain rod! I had to try it for myself after seeing @Letneeutro do it! I took the shower curtain from our guest bathroom and tested this out for myself. It has held up really well! I even put my heavy Norfolk pine garlands on and it didn’t budge. This is perfect for renters and those who don’t want to put nails in their walls. And an added bonus is that you don’t get a crick in your neck or get tired arms from decorating 😅 I linked everything on my LTK in my bio. Now go forth and deck those halls. #deckthehalls #christmasdecorating #christmas #christmas2023 #christmasdecor #decorhack #decorhacks #christmashack #christmashacks #garland #christmasgarland #christmasgarlandhack #homedecor #damagefreedecor #rentalfriendlydecor ♬ Twinkling Lights (Reimagined) - Auni
Κάθετα φωτάκια στο δέντρο
@casa_anguiano the easy way to string lights on your Christmas tree! posting this early before the trees make they're appearance 😜 #christmas #christiantiktok #christmaslights #howto #christmashack #christmastreelights ♬ original sound - Nina | Home & Style Finds
Κορδέλες και φιόγκοι αντί για στολίδια
@lauralestyle bow christmas tree is simply the vibe this year 🎀🎄🤍 #christmastree #bowchristmastree #balsamhilltree #balsamhill #christmas #christmasdecor #christmastiktok ♬ original sound - Officially log out 11/17/22
Ντουλάπια ως χριστουγεννιάτικα δώρα
@charochelle This makes my heart so happy 💗🎄🎀 It’s begining to look like Christmas ✨ . . Kitchen Cabinet Christmas Decor DIY Christmas Kitchen Decor Cozy Christmas Aesthetics Christmas Kitchen Christmas2023 #christmastok #christmasdecor #christmascountdown #holidaydecor #decoratewithmeforchristmas #christmasdecorationideas #cozychristmasaesthetic #apartmentchristmasdecor #christmas2023 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #explore ♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé
Χριστουγεννιάτικα στολίδα σε στεφάνια
@keepingitcaitlin how I dress up my flocked wreath 🤍 such an easy holiday diy that doesnt require glue or tools! #holidaydecor #diydecor #christmaswreath ♬ original sound - keepingitcaitlin