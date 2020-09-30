Follow us

Ο Πρίγκιπας Louis φοράει τα ρούχα του μεγάλου του αδερφού

Η ανακύκλωση ρούχων ισχύει και για τα παιδιά της δούκισσας του Sussex.

Η Kate Middlenton ακολουθεί την τακτική της ανακύκλωσης ρούχων και στα παιδιά της και η τελευταία εμφάνιση του μικρότερου γιου της, Louis το επιβεβαιώνει.

Μέσα στο σαββατοκύριακο, η βασιλική οικογένεια μοιράστηκε στο Instagram δυο νέες φωτογραφίες από τη συνάντησή τους με τον Sir David Attenborough. Στις χαριτωμένες εικόνες, ο πρίγκιπας George, η πριγκίπισσα Charlotte και ο πρίγκιπας Louis συντόνισαν τα outfits τους με τους γονείς τους στις αποχρώσεις του μπλε και του γκρι. Ο George φόρεσε ένα καρό μπλε πουκάμισο και ένα μπλε παντελόνι- όπως ο William- ενώ η Charlotte φόρεσε ένα γκρι φόρεμα Zara και γαλάζια αθλητικά.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

Κατά το People, δεν ήταν λίγοι εκείνοι που παρατήρησαν πως το outfit του Louis στην φωτογραφία έμοιαζε πολύ με εκείνο που είχε φορέσει παλιότερα ο μεγαλύτερος αδερφός του, George σε μια δημόσια εμφάνιση με τους γονείς του, κατά τη βασιλική περιοδεία στον Καναδά το 2016. Η Kate είχε συνδυάσει τότε το μάλλινο πουλόβερ του George με ένα κόκκινο κοντό παντελόνι, ενώ στον Louis φόρεσε μπλε σορτς και κάλτσες μέχρι το γόνατο.

Τα αγόρια δεν είναι τα μόνα μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας που μοιράζονται τα ρούχα τους. Η Charlotte είχε φωτογραφηθεί το 2018 με μια μάλλινη ζακέτα του George για μια από τις πρώτες εικόνες που δημοσιεύθηκαν με τη μικρή πριγκίπισσα να κρατάει στην αγκαλιά της το νεογέννητο αδερφό της.

