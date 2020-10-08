Follow us

Orlando Bloom και Katy Perry | Η καθημερινότητα με την κόρη τους και η ομοιότητα με τη μητέρα της

Ο ηθοποιός έχει ερωτευθεί τα μπλε μάτια της Daisy Dove και λέει ότι μοιάζει στη μητέρα της.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
08-10-2020
Getty Images

Η Katy Perry και ο Orlando Bloom υποδέχθηκαν το πρώτο τους παιδί τον Αύγουστο και το ανακοίνωσαν μέσα από μια ασπρόμαυρη φωτογραφία στο Instagram, όπου οι δυο γονείς κρατούν το χεράκι της κόρης τους. Από τότε η Katy έχει υπάρξει πολύ ειλικρινής σε σχέση με το πως είναι η μητρότητα για εκείνη, ενώ ο Bloom μίλησε πρόσφατα για την κόρη του στην Ellen DeGeneres.

Η Ellen είπε στον ηθοποιό πως η Katy της έστειλε μια φωτογραφία της Daisy Dove και πως μοιάζει πολύ στη διάσημη μητέρα της, ιδιαίτερα στα μάτια. Ο Orlando συμφώνησε λέγοντας, "Είναι περίεργο γιατί μόλις γεννήθηκε είπα, 'Είμαι εγώ! Είναι η mini-me'. Αργότερα, ευτυχώς, πήρε τα μπλε μάτια της Katy, που είναι τέλειο”.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ "But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

Και πρόσθεσε, "Όμως μοιάζει και λίγο στη μητέρα μου. Μπερδεύτηκα λίγο γιατί η Katy θήλαζε μια δική της mini εκδοχή/ την μαμά μου...με ποιον θα μοιάζει μετά?”.

Ο Orlando αποκάλυψε επίσης πως η Daisy κοιμάται κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας. Ευτυχώς για εκείνους, πέφτει για ύπνο γύρω στις 9 το βράδυ και δεν ξυπνάει πριν τις 6-7. Και όταν χρειάζεται να ηρεμήσει, ο ηθοποιός της ψιθυρίζει ένα βουδιστικό μάντρα, κάτι που τη βοηθάει πολύ. "Τώρα μπαίνω στο δωμάτιο και ακούει τη φωνή μου και ηρεμεί λίγο. Η Katie κάθε φορά αναρωτιέται. Είμαι ο γητευτής των μωρών. Κερδίζω σίγουρα πόντους ως μπαμπάς”.


 

