Η Kate Middleton κέρδισε τον πρίγκιπα William στο Pictionary

🎨 Pictionary with Pakistan 🇵🇰 • One year on from #RoyalVisitPakistan, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary.

