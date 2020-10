Regina King | Βγάζει σε δημοπρασία τα Schiaparelli looks που φόρεσε στα Emmy's

Schiaparelli is proud to partner with @Iamreginaking and @Christiesinc to host a special auction benefitting the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance. Two custom Schiaparelli looks designed by @danielroseberry, worn by Regina King to the 72nd Emmy Awards to accept her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Watchmen, will be auctioned online at Christies.com and on view at Christie’s Los Angeles in Beverly Hills from October 23rd to 30th. All proceeds will be donated to the Girls Opportunity Alliance. "Ms. King is an icon, both of her craft and of this moment. I couldn't be more honored to have dressed her for the 2020 Emmy awards and am proud to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance. We at Maison Schiaparelli join the Obama Foundation in celebrating the inherent power of women, and are committed to inspiring and supporting adolescent girls through the empowering nature of fashion,” says Daniel Roseberry. @girlsopportunityalliance Credits Photographer: #JamesShootsAndDraws by @iamjamesanthony at crowdMGMT Stylist: @waymanandmicah

